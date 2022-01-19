Slovenian Foreign Minister Anze Logar urged to have the remaining Balkan countries integrated in the European Union, calling it an outcome that is important for the strategic position of the EU in the world. Logar also pointed to the benefits Slovenian companies would have if the Balkans join the EU.

Until the region is included in the EU, it will be open to various strategic threats that come from activities that are not aligned with the EU in terms of values and geo-political aspects. Logar said.

Logar said that Slovenian companies could win a portion of the nine billion EUR that the EU plans to spend on developing infrastructure and other projects in the Balkans.