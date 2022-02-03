In Wednesday’s letter, Bojan Jovanovski also referred to the “April 27” case and how the prosecutor for organized crime Vilma Ruskovska led the investigation. Boki claims that Ruskovska made corrections during the investigation.

Vilma, soon evidence will come to light regarding what versions you wrote about the indictment in the April 27 case and what corrections you made during the investigation, evidence of selective accusation of persons in that case. Your deputy prosecutor sent me this information about the April 27 case and he was disgusted with your work, wrote Jovanovski.

He also asked prosecutor Jovevski whether he would act in accordance with the law or join Ruskovska’s prosecution landslide ???