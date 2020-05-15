The second-ever Pegasus Prize for Best Unpublished Novel is now open, according to organizers Ars Lamina Publishing and the Slavko Janevski Foundation.

Authors are invited to submit manuscripts of their unpublished novels for adults or for children (in a .doc or .pdf file) at [email protected] through June 15, 2020.

A panel of three judges will decide the best manuscript.

Together with the MKD 90,000 prize, the winning author will see their debut novel released under a special imprint of the publishing house.

The winner will be announced by Sept. 30, 2020.

In addition to the winning book, other manuscripts may be chosen for publication if they meet the contest judges’ standards, organizers point out.

Ars Lamina Publishing and the Slavko Janevski Foundation established the Pegasus Prize for Best Unpublished Novel in 2019.

The inaugural prize was awarded to Sonja Mandzhuk, for her debut Book Read in a Dream.