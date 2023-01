‘Snow White Dies at the End’, ‘Kaymak’ and ‘Heavens Above’ are the three films to kick off the Cinematheque of Macedonia’s 2023 film program.

‘Kaymak’ by Milco Mancevski and ‘Snow White Dies at the End’, by Kristian Risteski had an excellent response among the audience, so practically at the request of film buffs, these two titles are again on the film program.