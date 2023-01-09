Although announced with great PR as putting the salaries in the public sector on the agenda, the proposed draft law is a kind of precedent typical of dictatorships, quasi-democracies and hybrid states, and not of countries from the EU territory, reacts the Union of Culture of the Republic of Macedonia (SKRM) over the proposed draft law on culture.
The unconstitutional draft law proposes the killing of trade unions, collective bargaining and social dialogue, not only guaranteed by the Constitution but also the fundamental values of the EU, to which Macedonia as a state constantly declares that it strives.
Published quietly on ENER on December 29, 2022, before the New Year holidays, as a greeting to all employees in the public sector, this bill it is clearly established who has the main say in the state regarding the salaries of employees in the public sector, and it is the Ministry of Finance as capo di tutti capi, reads the Facebook post of SKRM.
