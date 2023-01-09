Although announced with great PR as putting the salaries in the public sector on the agenda, the proposed draft law is a kind of precedent typical of dictatorships, quasi-democracies and hybrid states, and not of countries from the EU territory, reacts the Union of Culture of the Republic of Macedonia (SKRM) over the proposed draft law on culture.

The unconstitutional draft law proposes the killing of trade unions, collective bargaining and social dialogue, not only guaranteed by the Constitution but also the fundamental values of the EU, to which Macedonia as a state constantly declares that it strives.