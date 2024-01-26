On January 27, at 12:6, the National Opera and Ballet (NOB) will host the children’s interactive musical play “The Opera of Forest Animals,” catering to the youngest audience aged 11 to XNUMX years old. The production, conceptualized, scripted, directed, and designed in terms of costumes and sets, is the creation of Desanka Gligorijevic. “The Opera of Forest Animals” stands as an interactive music-drama performance with the goal of introducing and educating the youngest spectators to the world of opera. The script is infused with comedic moments, unfolding as forest animals endeavor to stage an operatic performance.

The musical component features adapted popular arias from well-known operas such as “Carmen,” “Pagliacci,” “Aida,” “La Traviata,” “Rita,” and others. Additionally, instrumental compositions with modified lyrics are seamlessly woven into the narrative.

Taking on various roles in the play are Biljana Kamcheva, Marika Popovic, Jane Dunimagloski, and Neven Siljanovski.

Beyond its artistic merits, the performance carries a humanitarian dimension. Proceeds from ticket sales will be allocated to support the medical treatment of young Leonid Indov, who sustained serious injuries in an accident in Greece. Following surgery, he faces an extended and costly rehabilitation. This charitable initiative aligns with the National Opera and Ballet’s commitment to contributing to the well-being of individuals in need.