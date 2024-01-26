A captivating fashion exhibition, showcasing pieces inspired by Picasso and Cubism and created by textile design undergraduates from the Faculty of Technology and Metallurgy, is set to open at the French Institute at 6 pm.

Entitled “Nosime UMETNOST/llevamos ARTE/nous portons l’ART,” the exhibition is a tribute to one of the greatest painters of the twentieth century, as stated by the organizers in a press release.

The featured designs are the work of students who were mentored by Lidija Georgieva, the driving force behind the project, with the support of the Embassy of Spain.

Several pieces from the exhibition have been previously presented at a fashion show organized by the Institute of Clothing Design and Engineering of Clothes at the Museum of the City of Skopje, according to the organizers.

