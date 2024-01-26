On Friday, lawmakers unanimously approved the replacement of the 1998 Law on the Use of the Macedonian Language with a newly adopted version. The session, presided over by newly-elected Speaker Jovan Mitreski, saw widespread endorsement of the new law.

The legislation introduces several key provisions, including mandatory proofreading of all materials, the identification of proofreaders, and obligatory employment of proofreaders in various public institutions such as state authorities, schools, publishing houses, and media outlets. This move aims to generate increased interest in Macedonian language studies. Additionally, an inspectorate will be established to oversee the implementation of the law.

Culture Minister Bisera Kostadinovska-Stojchevska highlighted the rewarding efforts to protect and promote the Macedonian language, emphasizing that the new law provides solutions and mechanisms for the development of a proper linguistic policy. It also includes additional safeguards to ensure the adherence to the standardized Macedonian language and its correct usage.

In her remarks prior to the vote, Minister Kostadinovska-Stojchevska stated, “Today we are making a true endeavor in promoting the language and strengthening the Macedonian identity.” She emphasized that the transparent drafting of the law reflects the commitment to the language, culture, and Macedonian identity, overcoming any influence of partisan politics on the matter.

Furthermore, the Culture Minister highlighted that the new law establishes a legal foundation for the adoption of a national strategy for the Macedonian language. It also introduces initiatives such as scholarships for students in the fourth year of secondary school and university, aiming to motivate young individuals to pursue studies in the Macedonian language.