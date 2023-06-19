The Minister of Culture Bisera Kostadinovska – Stojchevska addressed the Monday press-conference in Tetovo, on the occasion of this year’s edition of the most significant event dedicated to chorus music in the country, TEHO 2023.

This year the festival, a member of the European Chorus Association, is dedicated to the 120th anniversary of the Ilinden Uprising. In this maanner, the Macedonian values, traditions, culture, and identity also become part of the European cultural values.

In that context, Minister Kostadinovska – Stojchevska said that it is of great significance to the Ministry of Culture that it has TEHO as a serious partner to affirm the Macedonia chorus music in the country and abroad.