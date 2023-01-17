The old Dimitar Vlahov School in Ljubojno will be repurposed into a Center for the Promotion of the Macedonian Language. The Government reviewed the report on the implementation of a project for reconstruction and revitalization of the school at its session on Tuesday.

The Ministry of Culture is tasked to take all further actions regarding the repurposing of the “Dimitar Vlahov” school in Ljubojno into a Center for the Promotion of the Macedonian Language, the government’s press service announced.