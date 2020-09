Macedonia

Macedonian Orthodox faithful deserve church independence and autocephalous Macedonian Orthodox Church, Zaev says in a letter to Bartholomew

The Prime Minister Zoran Zaev sent a letter to Bartholomew, Archbishop of Constantinople-New Rome and Ecumenical Patriarch, in which he referred to the meeting in Istanbul where his support was sought in the recognition of the autocephalous status of the Macedonian Orthodox Church-Ohrid Archbishopric...