After the leader of VMRO-dpmne, Hristijan Mickoski, stated that the current president, Stevo Pendarovski, cannot even win the election for the house council president, Pendarovski reacted:

Hristijan Mickoski is the last politician in Macedonia who should talk about his personal rating.

He commented that after five whole years as the president of VMRO-DPMNE, Mickoski had a twice lower rating than their former president Nikola Gruevski.

Pendarovski’s rating is a statistical error, a pale phenomenon, with even paler attitudes.

They say that instead of being frustrated by Mickoski’s statements, Stevo Pendarovski should ask himself where the root of his personal rating and unrecognizability is

If he makes an effort, he will surely find the answer in his subservient attitude towards Kovacevski and Ahmeti, who many times until now have not allowed him to agree with his own position, so he has to change statements according to the dictates of Zajas or Ilindenska. It is truly tragic what Stevo Pendarovski has turned into, and it is even more unfortunate for the position he holds.

Pendarovski is the man who himself said that he drafted the proposal that turned into a Bulgarian constitution change, he is the man who ran to sign the changes in the CC, and blind executor of all orders of the government.