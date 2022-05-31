Bislimoski acknowledged that due to the poor management of ELEM and criminal tenders, the people will pay more for electricity, Kovacevski is silent. Marko Bislimoski after 5 years at the helm of ERC was finally honest with the citizens and admitted that due to the poor production of electricity by ELEM there are huge needs for electricity import, which is up to 260 euros per megawatt hour, said VMRO-DPMNE on Tuesday.

The party points out that only because of the poor management with REK Bitola, hydro accumulations and other energy facilities, the people now pay 30% more expensive electricity, and new increases have been announced.