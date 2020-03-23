The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the citizens who will be returned to the country by charter flights organized by the state, will be obliged to pay for their air tickets.
Given the pressure on the budget caused by the coronavirus crisis, the government has decided that citizens returning to the country on charter flights organized by the state will be required to pay for their air tickets. The possibility of payment by installments is currently being considered, the MoFA said.
Comments are closed for this post.