As the only party that advocates for the rights and interests of the working class, this period we receive a large number of reports of unannounced layoffs, delays in payments and disrespect for workers’ protection in times of a global pandemic, the Levica party said in a press release.

The party said that while there is still no response from former Deputy Prime Minister Angjusev over the 120 fired workers from his company “Cast Invest”, the party has received new complaints about endangering workers’ safety in another foreign company. It is a factory “Joyson System Safety” (formerly “Key Safety Systems”) located in the technological industrial development zone in Kicevo.