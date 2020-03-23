As the only party that advocates for the rights and interests of the working class, this period we receive a large number of reports of unannounced layoffs, delays in payments and disrespect for workers’ protection in times of a global pandemic, the Levica party said in a press release.
The party said that while there is still no response from former Deputy Prime Minister Angjusev over the 120 fired workers from his company “Cast Invest”, the party has received new complaints about endangering workers’ safety in another foreign company. It is a factory “Joyson System Safety” (formerly “Key Safety Systems”) located in the technological industrial development zone in Kicevo.
According to our source, workers at this factory (more than 1000) have not yet received essentials such as soap, masks, gloves, which will contribute to the protection and prevention of the spread of the coronavirus. In addition, the company does not respect distance measures, with a large number of workers still being deployed in large groups, which increases the risk of spreading the virus. It is another foreign capital embodied in the brutal exploitation of workers in order to accumulate extra profits, Levica said, stressing that the party will use all the mechanisms at our disposal against the arbitrariness of capital and its ruling elites.
Comments are closed for this post.