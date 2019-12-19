The construction chamber demands that the revoked detailed urban plans be returned and municipalities to meet deadlines. They say the business suffers because deadlines are being delayed up to five times. They say that the realization by the municipalities is minimal. They are also demanding that the Municipality of Centar lifts the moratorium on construction.

With the new Law on Legalization of Illegally Constructed Buildings, the geodetic companies will get a new front. Although a new tariff should be adopted for the preparation of geodetic reports, the geodesy chamber does not expect an increase in prices.

Minister Sugareski said that the realization of capital investments in the Ministry of Transport is excellent, which is directly related to the work of construction companies.