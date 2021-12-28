The Regulatory Energy Committeе (RKE) began the process of changing the electricity prices, which is expected to result with a major hike new month.

RKE began meetings with energy companies who have already submitted their requests, for steep hikes in the price to correspond with the increase of energy prices in the region and the collapse of domestic production. It’s widely expected that households will see an increase of about 10 percent, while businesses will bear the brunt of the increase.