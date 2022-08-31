Measures designed to save electricity and reduce consumption by 15 percent will come into effect on Thursday (September 1). The measures, approved by the government on August 16, will be in place until March 31. They serve as recommendations for households and companies and they will be obligatory for the state institution.

As Economy Minister, Kreshnik Bekteshi, who announced and explained the measures, said, one of the most difficult winters in terms of energy is expected, and we all need to contribute to getting through it more easily.