Under the auspices of the governments of Serbia, Macedonia and Albania, the first international fair of wine, food and tourism “Wine Vision by Open Balkan”, organized within the Open Balkan initiative, is taking place in Belgrade on September 1-4.

The fair opening will be attended by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski and Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

The fair is held within the framework of the “Open Balkans” initiative, visitors will have the opportunity to taste food, top wines and learn about tourist potentials and offers. But the visitors will not have the opportunity to try Macedonian products because, as “Republika” reported yesterday, the Government has forbidden the exhibitors to use the national logo on their products.

Macedonia’s motto at the fair is “Taste Life”, including 42 wineries, three distilleries and a dozen of food producers. Macedonian authentic food and over 300 wine and brandy varieties will be presented and Vlatko Stefanovski will perform.