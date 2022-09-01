A month-long state of crisis in the energy sector enters into force as of Thursday, including electricity-saving measures aimed to reduce consumption by 15 percent, which will be valid until 31 March 2023. They serve as recommendations for households and companies and they will be obligatory for the state institutions.

As Economy Minister, Kreshnik Bekteshi, who announced and explained the measures, said, one of the most difficult winters in terms of energy is expected, and we all need to contribute to getting through it more easily.