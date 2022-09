Gasoline prices drop by two denars, while the price of diesel remains the same, the Energy Regulatory Commission decided today, ERC head Marko Bislimovski informed at today’s press conference.

EUROSUPER BS-95 will be cheaper by two denars as of midnight and will cost 89.50 denars, as well as EUROSUPER BS -98 which will cost 90 denars per liter. The price of diesel remains the same and it will be sold for 101.50 denars per liter.