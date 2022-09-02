What “Republika” reported was confirmed to be true. At the Food, Wine and Tourism Fair in Belgrade, the Kovacevski government did not allow Macedonian products to be promoted, but they had to be labelled as “North”.

The Macedonian exhibitors had to accept blackmail if they wanted to present their products at this regional fair.

It can be seen from the photos that on the label of the wines it is not written anywhere that they are from Macedonia or that it is a Macedonian wine, but only the brand of the winery.

The government paid 400,000 euros to the “Rating” agency for this fair.