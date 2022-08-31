The statement of the Minister of Economy, Kreshnik Bekteshi, which justifies the theft of electricity and relativizes this crime, is scandalous. To say that only 10% of the electricity that is stolen in Macedonia is stolen in Aracinovo is shameless and if we were a normal country he would have already said goodbye to his ministerial and political career. In fact, Bekteshi admits that the government tolerates non-payment of electricity and crime, said VMRO-DPMNE.

The party says that according to media reports, electricity was “stolen” in the amount of over 6 million euros per year in Aracinovo alone, and everyone pays for these losses afterwards.