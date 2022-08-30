According to the latest decision of the Energy Regulatory Commission, diesel price has been upped again. As of midnight, diesel price increases by MKD 3 and will amount to MKD 101.5 per liter. At the same time, gasoline prices rose by MKD 0.5.

Here are the new prices:

EUROSUPER BS-95 – 89.50 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS -98 – 92.00 (denars/liter)

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) – 101.50 (denars/liter)

Extra light household oil (EL-1) 97.50 (denars/liter)

Mazut M-1 NS – 53.955 (denars/kilogram)