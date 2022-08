As of midnight, the retail prices of Eurosuper BS 95 and Eurosuper BS 98 will be half a denar per liter higher. The price of diesel will be three denars per liter higher, and the price of extra light household fuel will be a denar per liter higher, according to the Energy Regulatory Commission.

This is the first time that diesel is more expensive than gasoline by MKD 12 per liter.