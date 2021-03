The Finance Ministry and Alsat-M TV moved to deny a mistaken report that they are planning an increase in both the VAT value added tax and the income tax.

The report came out of the interview Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi had with Alsat, where he announced an increase in the share the municipalities receive from both taxes starting in 2022. In writing up a report on the interview, Alsat mistakenly said that the taxes themselves will be raised.