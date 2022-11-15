Gas prices reduced slightly Economy 15.11.2022 / 9:49 The Regulatory Energy Commission reduced gas prices today. Diesel, whose price has been surging, is now down 2.5 denars per liter to 96 denars. Unleaded blends are down 0.5 denars to 93.5 and 96 denars per liter. pricesgas Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles World 21.10.2022 Orban: We succeeded, all options for purchasing gas are open to us World 30.07.2022 Orban: We are negotiating with the Russians, Hungary will have enough gas Economy 23.05.2022 Diesel gets cheaper by 1 denar, unleaded fuels go up by 0.5 denars per liter Economy News Diesel price drops by 2.5 denars, gasoline 0.5 denars There is no transformer for REK Bitola, generator at TEC Negotino dysfunctional October heating bills will be late, expect the new contracts in the mail What people used to buy with 500 denars, now they can’t even buy with 1,000 denars VMRO DPMNE: SDS takes away the perspective of young people, public debt stands at 7.64 billion euros Government freezes price of pellets Government preparing ground for restrictions: Possible power outages due to overload Bekteshi expects drop in prices of basic foodstuffs in next ten days .
