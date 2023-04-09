Two dozen fruit and vegetable wholesalers were raided yesterday, and almost all of them will face fines of between 800 and 10,000 EUR.

The reason for this is that they failed to deliver at least 70 percent of the usual quantities of produce that they delivered over the past year. The Government introduced caps on the prices of the main fruits and vegetables and after importers said that they will simply stop delivering produce, the Government issued an order mandating quotas they need to deliver.