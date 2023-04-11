Starting today, the Government will increase the prices of fruits and vegetables, after it capped them just several days ago.

After disputes with the importers, the Government agreed to allow some of their products to go up by 5 or 20 denars, but demands that no staple fruit or vegetable is sold for over 100 denars per kilogram. This is the latest in the series of attempts by the Government to control inflation by declaring maximum prices of products, while demanding that the producers and retailers continue to provide the products in the stores.

Sitel TV reports that the main argument was over the price of peppers, with the Government demanding that importers keep them under 100 denars for kilogram.