VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski said that Dimitar Kovacevski and Artan Grubi will have to be held responsible for their handling of the contract and these obligations they undertook without consulting Parliament first.

From what we can see in the contract, if we don’t amend the law on labour relations in 45 days of the signing of the contract with Bechtel, and if we don’t extend the work week from 40 to 60 hours, then Macedonia will have to pay at least 53 million EUR in damages. The Constitutional Court has reached decisions on this issue many times in the past. The Government knew this is an impossible obligation but still they created an obligation against the public budget to potentially pay hundreds of millions of euros in penalties, Mickoski said.