The Government allowed fruit and vegetable wholesalers to increase the prices above the caps that were introduced last week.

The new price of tomatoes and cucumbers is 95 denars per kilogram, and peppers will be sold at 100 denars.

Economy Minister Kreshnik Bekteshi said that the new prices are ordered after protests from importers and producers. The price caps will be in force for a month – this is the Government’s attempt to reduce the rampant inflation.