The U Power company owned by the son of former Deputy Prime Minister Musa Xhaferi is among the 14 energy trading companies who had their debts erased by state owned energy company MEPSO.

The companies faced huge losses with the onset of the energy crisis, since they had signed contracts with fixed prices with their customers but the imported energy prices skyrocketed. Importers then turned to practically stealing energy from the international supply and accumulated 14 million EUR in debt toward MEPSO.

But the state owned energy transportation company decided to forgive their debts. Many of the companies who are having their debts erased are also owned directly or indirectly by powerful politicians. Musa Xhaferi is currently part of the faction that is leaving DUI, which is weakening the Government, and moves like this could help the Government keep the support of the faction.