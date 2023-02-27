Claims from the SDSM party that their policies managed to increase the average salary in Macedonia to over 550 EUR are hollow, since any salary increase is eaten away by inflation, said VMRO-DPMNE in a statement.

The disastrous economic policies by SDS brought about a huge increase in poverty and record inflation. The rise in the cost of living decimated salaries and purchasing power. The cost of living estimate rose to 52 denars, brought higher by the 20 percent overall inflation rate, and the 30 food inflation rate. This means that the salaries are actually reducing and the families are barely able to afford food, let alone something beyond the bare essentials, said VMRO-DPMNE.