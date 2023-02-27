Gas prices go down slightly Economy 27.02.2023 / 15:37 The RKE energy commission announced a slight decrease in the price of gas. Unleaded blend BS-98 and diesel go down by 1 denar per liter and the BS-95 will go down by half a denar. Their new prices are 83.5, 76 and 81.5 denars, respectively. gasprice Comments are closed for this post. Related Articles Economy 22.01.2023 Open bid for gas suppliers for the capital Skopje Macedonia 23.12.2022 Nikoloski: The Government refused our offer to procure gas at half price World 21.10.2022 Orban: We succeeded, all options for purchasing gas are open to us Economy News Inflation decimated the salary increases, real salaries are going down Industrial bakers threaten to stop production if the Government limits the bread prices to 30 denars per loaf Minimum wage at MKD 20,175 as of March Bread prices to freeze as of Tuesday, not to exceed MKD 33 Most of the food manufacturers that pay cheaper electricity all winter have not lowered their prices at all Nikoloski: The Government will break the 60 percent debt to GDP barrier Average net wage reached MKD 34,364 Besimi: We are ready to issue Eurobond, investors have confidence .
