Minister of Economy Kreshnik Bekteshi said a state of crisis in energy will be declared Thursday evening at the national level, coming into force on September 1.

He also announced that he will ask the Ministry of the Interior and other competent institutions to act in all municipalities where there are large power losses, because according to him, they are the burden of all consumers of electricity. Power losses, he said, are recognized as a cost when determining the price for electricity.

Bekteshi says that it is true that there are power losses in the Municipality of Aracinovo, in Kumanovo – 16.2 percent, Tetovo -10.7 percent, Gostivar – 19.3 percent, Kicevo -12.1 percent, Skopje – 19.6 percent. The minister announced that all these municipalities and the rest will be dealt with in accordance with the law.