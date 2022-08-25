SDSM and Kovacevski, through Vasko Kovacevski, director of ELEM, announced a new increase in electricity prices in December. And SDSM know that the crisis that awaits us due to their crime and idleness cannot be avoided, so they are announcing it from now, said VMRO-DPMNE.

After Kovacevski became prime minister, the price of electricity went up twice. The latest increases range from 18% to more than 100%. The electricity bills of the companies in the month of August alone are up to 4 times higher than before.

And it is precisely the enormously high price of electricity that is one of the main reasons that over 5,500 legal entities were deleted from the Central Register in just 8 months in 2022. Macedonia is under energy and economic collapse, and the only culprits for such a situation are SDSM and the government of Kovacevski, who in times of crisis make money on the backs of the people.