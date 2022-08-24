The prices of diesel and extra light fuel oil are set to rise by MKD 3 as of Wednesday midnight, while the prices of gasoline remain unchanged, the Energy and Water Services Regulatory Commission (ERC) announced.

As of Midnight, the new prices will be:

EUROSUPER BS-95 – 89.00 (denars/liter)

EUROSUPER BS -98 – 91.50 (denars/liter)

EURODIESEL BS (D-E V) – 96.50 (denars/liter)

Extra light household oil (EL-1) 93.00 (denars/liter)

Mazut M-1 NS – 51,686 (denars/kilogram)