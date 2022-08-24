ESM CEO, Vasko Kovacevski, announced that a new electricity price increase is expected in January.
It is already certain that there will be an increase in price, but I always expect it to be a slight increase, Kovacevski told TV 24.
Regarding the upcoming winter, Kovacevski repeated that there will be electricity and that restrictions are not an option.
All announcements and indicators for the coming months show that one of the most difficult winters in the last 70 years is ahead of us. We have to be maximally prepared, said Kovacevski, assuring that ESM has put into operation all available capacities and that electricity will not be imported.
