ESM CEO Vasko Kovacevski said Tuesday that Macedonia and Greece held talks to agree the delivery of one million tons of coal and 250,000 tons of mazut.

As Kovacevski said in an interview with the “Top Tema” tema show, the coal will be primarily for the needs of REK Bitola, but part of the quantities will be able to be used for REK Oslomej, while the fuel oil is for the thermal power plant in Negotino, and part of the quantities are also for Bitola and Oslomej.

He recalled that at the end of February and the beginning of March this year, an agreement was concluded for the purchase of 144,000 tons of fuel oil, and that purchase lasts until October.