Macedonia has offered the least financial aid to its struggling companies in the region, said VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski during after his meeting with the leadership of the chamber of commerce representing companies in the north-west of the country.

Macedonia is among the three countries with the lowest size of its stimulus package, amounting to just 3.5 percent of GDP. The country took out loans of 1.1 billion EUR and even the Deputy Prime Minister Bitiqi acknowledged that only 350 million EUR were distributed to the businesses. Where did the rest go?, Mickoski asked.

The opposition leader promised that this will change once VMRO-DPMNE forms the next Government. He accused Zaev of badly deteriorating the business climate with his unchecked corruption.