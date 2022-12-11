The Trade Union minimum consumers’ basket in Macedonia is becoming a luxury – 51,714 denars for November, or a whole 12,923 denars more than May this year, are the basic costs to “make it through” the month. This amount is far above the average salary in the country, which is about 33,000 denars.

Most of the minimum consumers’ basket, according to the statistics published by the Federation of Trade Unions, goes to food – a minimum of 19,518 MKD, 12,983 MKD for bills, 3,668 MKD is the minimum required for transportation, 2,986 MKD for hygiene and 2,250 MKD for clothes or shoes. For cultural activities, according to the union minimum basket, 1,067 denars remain, and for health services only 799 denars.

In November of last year, the minimum consumers’ basket amounted to 34,893 denars. And then as now, most of the funds were for food, then for housing, transportation, hygiene, clothing and footwear, culture and health.