Even after the Government introduced subsidies for electricity for the biggest food manufacturers, prices in the supermarkets are not going down.

The measure was meant to reduce inflation as prices have been spiking for months – the official inflation rate in November hit almost 20 percent, but inflation in the food sector is believed to be much higher and is devastating purchasing power. As the manufacturers blamed rising energy prices for the price increase, the Government offered them reduced prices of 80 EUR per megawatt.

But market inspectors say that they are not seeing price reductions yet. The measure has been in force since December 1st.

Saso Dukoski, official with the SSK chamber of commerce, says that it will take some time to see the effect of the energy subsidies, possibly up to 90 days in some products. He blames the fact that the companies are now selling products produced the measure went into effect.