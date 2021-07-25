Legalizing trading with crypto currencies and allowing them to be traded in for regular currency in Macedonia will enable developing this trade and bring financial benefits, the VMRO-DPMNE party said. The opposition party is promoting this proposal in the run up to the municipal elections.

Citizens who trade with crypto currencies will be exempt from the value added tax, and investors will be exempt from income tax until at least the end of 2023. It’s time we’ve caught up with the developed world, the party said.