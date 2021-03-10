A new scandal is developing around Zoran Zaev’s adviser and former Secretary General in his Government Dragi Raskovski. Raskovski is a professor of information technology at Skopje’s Law Faculty and holds a patent in a software for monitoring traffic speeds.

Several news outlets have reported that the Interior Ministry purchased a software for this purpose for 81,000 EUR, even though it was not deemed as needed or meant to fit in a planned traffic program.

The purchase was approved in June 2017, only 7 days after Raskovski was named Secretary General to the Government. SDSM held the Interior Ministry department for months in 2016, giving Raskovski ample time to use his political connections and prepare the deal. The software was sold through the Invoka Group company.

Asked for comment if he was involved in the sale and received funds from it, Raskovski did not clearly confirm or deny. Over the past years he was involved in a long list of major scandals, which led to his removal from office, but Zaev kept him in his inner circle.