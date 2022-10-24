State officials, elected and appointed persons, directors, managers, and at the same time party officials of SDSM and DUI, 123 in number, although they had the obligation to report the property they own, they did not do so. According to our estimation, it is a property worth 30 million euros. All of them have a deadline of 24 hours from today to report the property to the Anti-Corruption Commission, otherwise, after this deadline, we will start publishing the names and properties of these officials, said VMRO-DPMNE MP Brane Petrusevski at Monday’s press conference.

Petrushevski reminds that the legal deadline for reporting private property for state officials is 30 days, and in these 123 cases we are talking about months and years of non-compliance with this deadline.

The list in our possession includes houses, apartments, vacation homes, and business premises that are hidden from the public eye. This list includes state officials, presidents of commissions, directors, and managers of institutions. Most of them are directly appointed by the government and officials in the parties in power. Five years of SDS rule, 123 appointed officials holding state positions are hiding property worth 30 million euros. We have all the details.

The new “Secret properties” affair is another indicator of how the government operates outside the laws, protecting the violators of the same, who in this case are elected and appointed officials, whose obligation is to serve the citizens of Macedonia.

With SDS in power, these officials obviously serve only their party and the man who appoints them through government sessions.

These properties are secret and are not registered by the Anti-Corruption Commission. These 123 officials contributed, firstly to breaking and disobeying the laws and secondly but not least important, to hiding their assets. We do not believe that it is a systemic failure, but systemic concealment of apartments, houses, business premises, shares in companies, and deposits.

At the same time, institutions such as the Anti-Corruption Commission, which were established to prevent such actions, are practically accomplices in the scheme created by the government and are their protectors, said Petrusevski.