In my previous column “Spy Games” I wrote in detail about the developments in the security sector in Macedonia. Obviously, they are all working except for what is their main task – the protection of the constitutional order of Macedonia. Thus, clubs with controversial names are opened throughout the country, whose goal is division and discord as well as the collapse of the constitutional and legal order of Macedonia, and instead of dealing with the prevention of these activities and gathering enough data about their intentions, they deal with VMRO-DPMNE.

Something that the public does not deal enough with is the financing of the Bulgarian clubs, with which I would like to call on the competent institutions in Macedonia, above all I mean the Intelligence Agency, the National Security Agency and the Financial Intelligence to provide answers to these questions and protect Macedonia from external hostile influences. It is their job to investigate who is “causing trouble” in Macedonia and who finances the opening of these Bulgarian clubs in Macedonia?

The Bulgarian clubs in Macedonia are financed by a foundation that is owned by an extremely rich man from Bulgaria, who is mainly involved in business, who is in medicine, that is, he owns hospitals and is well known to our services. Those clubs are not financed with domestic funds, they are not financed by the founders of those clubs, nor are they financed directly by the Bulgarian state through a program to support national minorities, but by a foundation that can be suspected of being in direct line with the security services in Bulgaria with the aim of carrying out activities against the Macedonian people, self-importance and separateness, disputing Macedonian history and the Macedonian language. This week I asked the security services to account for what and how the financier of these clubs is doing and how it is possible for him to come to Ohrid for the opening of the “Tsar Boris” club as they called it and how it is possible for these clubs to be financed, it is the direct interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state.

And instead of the public getting an answer about a potential engagement, we see that former Prime Minister Zaev and President Pendarovski met with this person according to his own statement. This is serious destruction of the constitutional and legal order of Macedonia. If the security services did not warn Zaev and Pendarovski about the intentions of this person, it is a huge scandal and an omission and must be held accountable. If the security services warned Zaev and Pendarovski and they still decided to meet, it is a violation of the rules and a confirmation of the anti-state policy of the top state leadership and complete servility towards Bulgaria, which may be accompanied by corruption. There is no other logical reasoning.

It is worrying that the first man of the country is silent about this scandal, and he owes many answers. For example, did he make a note of the conversation and hand it over to the Intelligence Agency, which is under his jurisdiction, as is the order? Or is Pendarovski’s attitude about Goce Delcev, which gave confirmation and fodder for the entire Bulgarian propaganda, perhaps the result of this meeting and some personal interests, perhaps even lucrative ones? Is the change in Pendarovski’s attitude about the so-called French proposal also the result of such influences? You remember that at first, he was against it, then suddenly he changed his mind. There is also a question of whether the security services of Bulgaria are acting through the mentioned person and whether the President of Macedonia has been compromised in that way? And many more questions to which the public expects an answer, and which Pendarovski avoids and remains silent about.

Keeping the territorial integrity of Macedonia is not only a matter of physical border protection, but much more than that. Does Pendarovski know that or are the interests, and perhaps corruption, doing their thing? Many questions and few answers…