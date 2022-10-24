European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is starting on Wednesday a visit to the Western Balkans, with the main message being the EU’s commitment to the region’s European integration, MIA’s Brussels correspondent reports.

After the meetings in Skopje, von der Leyen will travel to Pristina and Tirana on Thursday, Sarajevo and Belgrade on Friday and Podgorica on Saturday. In Serbia, it is expected that the president will inevitably repeat the request of EU for Belgrade to adopt sanctions against Russia, and after the meetings on Wednesday, it will be known whether with her “bulldozer diplomacy” there will be new demands for Macedonia as well, if it is taken into account that von der Leyen was in Macedonia in July of this year when she was convincing us that the country should change the Constitution, accept the so-called french proposal.