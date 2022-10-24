Deputy PM for European Affairs Bojan Maricic told Monday’s panel discussion “Will Europe survive its Crises?” within the 18th Salzburg Europe Summit that only united, with clear plan and strategy, the EU will succeed in overcoming the challenges it is currently facing.

The new reality that we and the EU are living in requires concrete steps and decisions that will make us unique and lead us forward. Only with correct decisions and a clear strategic plan for enlargement will the European Union overcome the current challenges, Maricic said.