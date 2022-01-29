Out of 6,647 COVID-19 tests carried out in Macedonia in the past 24 hours, 1,837 new cases were registered and 24 patients passed away, the Health Ministry said on Saturday. 246 of the new cases were reinfections.

Out of the total number of deaths (24), nine people have been fully vaccinated.

Since the outbreak of the epidemic, Macedonia has registered 266,937 confirmed coronavirus cases. The death toll stands at 8,362. At the moment, there are 18,909 active cases across the country.