39 people were caught breaking curfew in the past 24 hours, of which 30 were detained while appropriate measures will be taken for the rest, the Interior Ministry said in a press release Sunday.

Meanwhile, 28 people were caught without obligatory protective gear, i.e. face masks, the press release read.

The Ministry issued in the past 24 hours, 196 isolation orders and 24 people signed self-isolation statements, it said.

In the same period, no one was caught breaking stay-at-home orders during police controls.